HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – If your child still needs a backpack, Oasis Church can help you with its Pack the Pack event.

The congregation is giving away book bags filled with back to school goodies, free haircuts and food.

Hundreds of families are expected, so please arrive early.

It’s from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oasis Church in Hephzibah.

Fund for the supplies were raised through the annual “Buy A Tree, Change A Life” program.