Opening night for the Miller Theater announced

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Symphony Orchestra Augusta has announced the Opening Night Gala, Saturday, January 6, 2018, to celebrate the restoration of the Miller Theater, the new permanent home of the Symphony and a venue for a wide variety of performing arts.

The black-tie function will include an evening of outstanding, world-class entertainment.

Tony award-winning Broadway star and former Augusta resident Sutton Foster is the featured artist for the event.

Foster stars in the television drama Younger and has had leading roles on Broadway, including Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes.

Because tickets for the Gala are expected to sell quickly, the public is encouraged to visit the Symphony’s website at SOAugusta.org after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, for information about ticket levels and benefits.

Those individuals and businesses wishing to be listed in the Gala program may also make a contribution supporting the Gala by October 1, 2017.

The Miller Theater restoration is the result of a $23 million capital campaign made possible by the generosity of individuals, corporations, foundations, SPLOST funding, and state and federal historic tax incentives.

The Christman Company is the contractor, and Lord Aeck Sargent of Atlanta and 2KM of Augusta are project architects.

Now in its 63rd season, Symphony Orchestra Augusta is the primary professional orchestra for the 768,000 residents of the Central Savannah River Area and pursues its mission “to share the joy of great musical performance with our audience – together we are music” through annual symphonic, Pops, and chamber concerts that reach approximately 15,000 people each year.

Via its education and community outreach programs, SOA further strives to foster broad accessibility to live classical music performance and a lifelong appreciation of the art form among people of all ages, backgrounds, and means.

SOA’s outreach programs currently serve approximately 27,000 youth and adults in communities within a seventy-five mile radius of Augusta.