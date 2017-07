AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The 7th Annual ‘Fit 4 School’ event is set to kick off on August 5th at the Aiken County YMCA.

The back to school event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event will offer healthcare screenings, haircuts, child identification kits, school supplies and a chance to meet your favorite superheroes!

For more information, visit fit4schoolsc.com