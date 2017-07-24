Dealerships donate to Augusta Warrior Project

Georgia/South Carolina (WJBF) – Two local dealerships are supporting the Military in a major way.

Buick GMC in Augusta and Chevy Cadillac in Aiken gave a donation to Augusta Warrior Project.

In less than a month, they raised over $7,600 as way to give back to those who fight for us on a daily basis.

“I just wanna thank those who have come back, and thank them for allowing us to worship freely, to work freely, to be able to conduct our lives with the liberty of Americans,” said Will Schafer, President of Master Automotive

During their recent Military Appreciation and 4th of July event, every car that was sold during that time, $50 went towards that donation.