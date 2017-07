BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the County Coroner’s Office are investigating what they are saying is a homicide.

The body of 31-year-old George L. Grimes was found just before 7 p.m. Sunday. He was inside a car on Fairway Lane.

No suspect information has been released.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.