Man wanted for stealing supplies from vacant Columbia County home

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft.

The man pictured is accused of stealing a fertilizer spreader, scrap metal, scaffolding and a mortar box from a vacant home on North Belair Road.

He’s described as a white man in his 40’s with brown hair and a quarter sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

He was last scene driving a white Ford F350 pulling a trailer.

Investigators say this is the third incident of theft at this location and that the previous incidents are likely related to this one.

If you have any information, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800

theft suspect

