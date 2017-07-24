Two Aiken men arrested, charged with sexual conduct on a minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars Monday, facing numerous charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Daniel White and Cary Fulmer were arrested on Friday following a complaint of sexual abuse on a minor.

They’re each facing a list of charges related to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor as well as Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

White is facing 30 charges including 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Fulmer is facing 7 charges including charges including Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

A number of these charges are classified as being with a Minor under the age of 11 and under the age of 16 and allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2016.