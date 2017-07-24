What’s coming and leaving Netflix in August

Here is a list of all the movies and TV shows coming an leaving Netflix in August.
COMING
Avail. 8/1/17
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Avail. 8/2/17
Jab We Met
The Founder
Avail. 8/3/17
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
Avail. 8/4/17
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/5/17
Holes
Avail. 8/8/17
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
Avail. 8/9/17
Black Site Delta
Avail. 8/10/17
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
Avail. 8/11/17
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/13/17
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Avail. 8/14/17
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
Avail. 8/15/17
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
Avail. 8/16/17
Gold
Avail. 8/18/17
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 8/19/17
Hide and Seek
Avail. 8/20/17
Camera Store
Avail. 8/21/17
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
Avail. 8/22/17
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
Avail. 8/23/17
Feel Rich
Avail. 8/25/17
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
Avail. 8/29/17
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
Avail. 8/31/17
Be Afraid
LEAVING
Leaving 8/1/17
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
Justice League: Season 1
Justice League: Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1
Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1
Young Justice: Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving 8/4/17
Superbad
Leaving 8/5/17
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
Leaving 8/6/17
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
Leaving 8/9/17
The Five Venoms
Leaving 8/10/17
Dope
Leaving 8/11/17
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
Leaving 8/14/17
Drones
Food Matters
Leaving 8/15/17
American Dad!: Season 1
American Dad!: Season 2
American Dad!: Season 3
American Dad!: Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3
Changing Seas: Season 4
Changing Seas: Season 5
Changing Seas: Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
Leaving 8/23/17
The Summer of Sangaile
Leaving 8/24/17
Gun Woman
Leaving 8/25/17
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
Leaving 8/28/17
Revenge: Season 1
Revenge: Season 2
Revenge: Season 3
Revenge: Season 4
Leaving 8/30/17
The League: Season 1
The League: Season 2
The League: Season 3
The League: Season 4
The League: Season 5
The League: Season 6
The League: Season 7
Leaving 8/31/17
Space Warriors