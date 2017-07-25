42nd Palmetto Amateur set for early August to avoid scheduling issues

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — While summer is considered by many to be a more quiet time on the sports calendar, it certainly is not for golf — especially amateur tournaments played across the country.

That includes next week’s Palmetto Amateur Tournament in Aiken. The 42nd playing of the tournament comes a bit later in the summer than usual this year.

“It’s usually been scheduled in June,” Tournament Chairman Brad Crain said Tuesday. “That’s also a tough time because you’re running up against the NCAA’s that are towards the end of May and then a lot of these good players try to qualify for the U.S. Open, so it’s hard to pick a date, but we just do the best we can and find the least conflicts.”

Crain and other event organizers claim the greens at Palmetto Golf Club are running as fast as ever. They may also tweak tradition a bit and allow players to use golf carts, if the hot temps continue.

The Palmetto Amateur begins with a qualifying tournament Monday, July 31st for four final spots. The four-round tournament will be played Wednesday through Saturday.

Check out the official tournament website for more information.