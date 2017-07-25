District Attorney pleads for staff increase

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) District Attorney Natalie Paine was out of the courtroom and in front of Commissioners making the case to add three new assistant district attorneys to her staff,

“Theoretically I could have all eight judges in court in three different counties I don’t have eight veteran prosecutors to put with them,” said Paine.

Paine telling commissioners it’s difficult to hold on to experience staff and to keep up with the case load more help is needed.

“The workload they’re having here is they can’t keep up I’ve talked to Natalie about that and she needs these positions,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But other commissioners still need more convincing.

“I’m not sure we’re going to get the resources to do this at this particular time I’m sure there some recommendations but right now on the face of it I’m not in favor of it,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Anytime you talking about spending money and adding employees on there it’s a concern you can never have too many I guess you can have more than you can afford to pay for,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“There are other departments with other needs equally as desperately as the D.A needs those three people,” says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

Paine pointing out to commissioners no new dollars will be needed this year to add the assistants to the staff.

“At this point we do have the funds to do that,” said Paine.

“But what about next year remember that budget she had this year D.A had as far as this year and you add three new employees your talking about benefits you talking about some other stuff to things are going to change in that respect,” said Commissioner Williams.

Paine still has work to do with commissioners the request was not approved by the Administrative Services committee meaning it goes to the full commission next week without a recommendation.