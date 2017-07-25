Dynasty Personal Care Home under investigation following death

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local personal care home is under investigation following the death of a person in their care, today.

Richmond County investigators were called to Dynasty Personal Care Home on Kings Grant Drive, Tuesday, in reference to a death.

Once there, the responding officer contacted Code Enforcement and the DA’s office.

Investigators then contacted the GA Office of Personal Health, which oversees personal care homes in the state of Georgia.

Code Enforcement looked into previous violations, finding multiple including some involving the deceased person, enough to condemn the building.

Five residents are in the process of being rehoused, at the moment.

The owner could not be located, but they will be charged with code violations. More charges could be forthcoming.

An official with the DA’s office told our crew that this is the third personal care home owned by this person to be shut down.

They also said that it was not uncommon for residents of the home to ask neighbors for food and water.

We have a crew on the scene as the investigation continues.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s