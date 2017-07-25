Kroger donates thousands of dollars in school supplies for CSRA teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Teachers can start the year with several dollars worth of school supplies without going into their own pockets.

Educators across the two-state lined up outside Westside Comprehensive High School Tuesday morning to cash in on the giveaway.

“We don’t always get what we need in [the] classroom provided to us by the state,” said Scott Tracy.

He may receive a state mandated curriculum to teach Algebra 1 and Geometry, but what the Cross Creek teacher doesn’t get are those essentials to help the school day be more effective.

He added, “The tissue and the hand sanitizer by far because kids go through that so quickly.”

Kathy Hudson teaches first grade at Sue Reynolds.

“The dry erase markers,” she laughed. “They use them all day long. The children use them at stations. We use them on our board.”

Hudson was equally excited about adding items such as copy and construction paper, soap and disinfectant wipes to her classroom for free. Kroger provided more than $25,000 worth of supplies for the giveaway, handing educators in Georgia and South Carolina, with a valid teachers ID, $40 worth of goods. And for teachers, it means less personal cash they spend in their classrooms.

“I don’t even know if I want to add it up. Because it’s a good bit that I spend myself for the classroom,” Tracy told us.

“I have no idea,” Hudson said. “It’s a lot. We want our children to have what they need so we do what we can to make sure our classroom functions well.”

Mark Gray is a Merchandiser with Kroger for the Kroger brand. And many items at the giveaway were Kroger brand.

“The surprising thing is that the parents will not send in the band-aid. They won’t send in the hand sanitizer, the hand soap. When you take care of little ones that’s very important,” said Gray.

And the best part of the teachers receiving free items, was those helping to hand them out were students.

Kaylei Sanders, who will be a senior in school this year, worked with her fellow NJROTC members.

“Teachers give us our education all year. To be able to help them throughout the year I feel like it’s a good thing to give back. I just think that it’s a really good experience,” she said.

This is the fifth year Kroger handed out free school supplies to teachers in the CSRA. Supplies were given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps