Mayor questions crackdown on illegal signs

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s Mayor is not ready for a crack down on illegal signs.

As we told you yesterday a proposed change in city policy would allow code enforcement officers to right tickets to businesses who put their signs on city right of ways

The owners would face possible fines of up to 500 dollars for a third offense.

Mayor Davis says the signs can be an eye sore but he’s not certain the city is ready to push forward with the policy change.

“Whenever you have these discussions you once again have to ask the question given our current staffing levels given our current funding is this the highest and best use of our time and our resources so that’s the question do you think it is I’m not saying that it is at this time,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The Public Services Committee did not have enough members to take up the issue at it’s meeting today so discussion on the new policy was pushed back two weeks.