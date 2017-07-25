North Augusta mourns death of Buddy Golden

By Published: Updated:

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents in North Augusta are mourning the loss of man who called the balls and strikes at Riverview Park for more than 50 years.

Buddy Golden died Monday night.

He was a fixture at the North Augusta Recreation Department since the age of 14.

Golden refereed several sports, but was most well known for his calls behind the plate of the baseball and softball fields at Riverview Park.

Parks and Rec Director Rick Meyer released a statement on Tuesday that reads in part…

Buddy loved the game and more importantly loved the kids. Buddy embraced the idea of being a marked man with thick skin. Riverview Park in North Augusta will forever be missing the man in blue, Buddy Golden.

Buddy Golden was 65 years old.

