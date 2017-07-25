Outdoor retailer eases back-to-school shopping cost for parents by providing 60 local kids with shopping spree

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – As parents prepare for back-to-school shopping one local retailer is easing the cost of supplies.

“Did you know that you were coming here today or is this a surprise?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“A surprise!” Ian Leverette, who is entering fifth grade, said.

30 lucky kids got a $100 dollar gift card to buy the gear they need to start off the school year.

“I’m buying a book bag, some shoes, some tennis shoes and a water bottle,” said fourth grader Gracie Temples.

“I’m going to get some athletic pants.” Third grader Jeremiah Heard told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“A lunchbox and a water bottle,” said Sheridan Cannon, a first grader.

Every year, Academy Sports and Outdoors teams up with the Aiken Y.M.C.A. to give parents a break on their back-to-school shopping list.

“Well we are part of the community and any business that is part of the community, looks to give back and that’s what we are doing here.” Store Director Ken Fehrenbach said. “Back-to-school [shopping] is probably the second most, if not equal to Christmas for parents.”

The shopping spree also served as a learning experience, because the kids had to keep track of how much the items they were picking out cost, so they wouldn’t go over budget.

“That was one of the first things, they said how much money can I spend? Who is going to add? So they wanted to know who is going to keep up with it. We’ll we will calculate, so they pulled out their phones and [started] calculating, getting ready to figure out what they can buy. We’ve been looking at the sales and clearance as well, so that will help out a lot.” Parent Patricia Herrington told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

That meant the kids had to stick to their list.

“My mom told me to just get some shirts and shorts,” said third grader Zachary Dawson.

But that also meant, not giving into buying a shiny new toy.

“I really want a basketball, but my mom said no,” Elijah Pee, a second grader, said.

If the kids did go a little over budget, Academy covered the cost.

The outdoor retailer also held a the same event at its store in Evans.