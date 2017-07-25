Suicide warning signs

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The recent suicides of musicians Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell have people talking about an unpleasant subject. The CDC says suicide is the third leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24.

Sometimes suicide can come without any warning at all, but experts like Meagan Philps and Mark Patishnock, say even though some teens seem fine, it’s important to still talk with them.

“I think parents need to remember that as scary as that conversation maybe and as hard as it is for us to ask your child how they’re doing, it’s important to know that your child is just as scared to come forward also,” said Mark Patishnock, Licensed psychologist and director or student counseling at Augusta University.

“So we have to make sure we’re asking in a genuine and authentic way that actually pulls from a genuine and authentic response. Are we in a private setting, are we sending the message that we have time for them, are we looking right at them, do we have our phone away, are giving them our attention,” said Meagan Philip, Licensed professional counselor.

I asked Meagan Philip, whether shows like ’13 reasons why’ and the recent suicides of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell have increased the number of people who come to her. She says, no, but there has been a spike in family involvement in her sessions.

“And they come with them to the appointments even into the sessions if that’s what the the client wants and to offer that addition level of support and learn with can they do at home to continue being supportive,” said Meagan Philip, Licensed professional counselor.

Philip says simply talking with your teen could give them a lifeline.

Having that conversation with your child can save their life. It’s important to have those really difficult discussion, in a non judgmental, accepting way and remind them that you love them and you’re going to be there for them no matter what,” said Meagan Philip, Licensed professional counselor.

Ga Crisis – website

National Suicide Hotline – below

1-800-273-8255 *confidential*

Suicide prevention lifeline – webiste.

Remember that you are not in this alone and there is always someone that can and will help you.