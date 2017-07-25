Utah parents give newborn drugs hours after birth

UTAH (WFLA/CNN) –– Parents in Utah have been arrested for reportedly giving drugs to their newborn to try and hide the baby’s addiction, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and CNN.

Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, admitted to giving their baby suboxone, a pain medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Officials said the parents gave the baby the medication just hours after Christenson gave birth in April, because she had used heroin and pain medication heavily during her pregnancy.

The couple weren’t arrested until June, when authorities searched their home in an unrelated case.

The newborn baby tested positive for meth, heroin and morphine.

Two of Christenson’s other children, ages two and four, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Christenson and Wilde are facing child endangerment and felony drug charges.