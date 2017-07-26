Aiken County Animal Shelter evacuating due to fire

By and Published: Updated:
Credit: Robin Mitchell
Credit: Robin Mitchell

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews in Aiken are responding to a structure fire at the Aiken County Animal Shelter on Wire Road.

Animals are currently being evacuated from shelter.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest details.

Aiken County Animal Shelter Fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s