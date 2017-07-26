Aiken Info hosting ‘Debate Night in Aiken’ for council chairman candidates

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Candidates vying for a chance to represent the city of Aiken are gearing up for an upcoming debate.

Aiken Info, a social media platform, is hosting ‘Debate Night in Aiken’ next week.

The community will get a chance to hear from the 8 city council candidates hoping to fill 4 vacant seats.

The debate will focus on public safety, the controversial Aiken Renaissance redevelopment project and infrastructure.

It will be on Tuesday, August 1st at Odell Weeks Center.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m.

  • Lessie Price (D) District 2
  • Ed Girardeau (R) District 4
  • Andrea Gregory (R) District 5
  • Andy Hallen (R) District 5
  • Jeffrey Jordan (R) District 5
  • JoAnn Hooper (D) District 6
  • Phillip Merry (R) District 6
  • Ed Woltz (R) District 6

