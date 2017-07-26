SC domestic violence law unfair to gay couples rules court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.

The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a portion of the state’s criminal domestic violence statute is unconstitutional. The court had been asked to weigh in after a woman tried to get a protective order against her former fiancée, also a woman, and was denied.

Current law defines “household members” as a spouse, former spouse, people with a child in common, or men and women who are or have lived together. It does not include unmarried same-sex couples.

The Ohio Supreme Court in 2016 adopted the use of gender-neutral references in family court cases. California and Massachusetts proactively changed language in their laws.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)