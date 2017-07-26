Storm causing power outages across CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – There are widespread reports of power outages across the area after Wednesday afternoon’s severe thunderstorms.

SCE&G reports more than 1900 outages, mostly in Aiken County. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Aiken Electric Co-op reports about 9700 power outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Georgia Power is reporting about 1600 power outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Jefferson Energy Co-Op reports fewer than 10 outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.

July 26 2017 Storm Flooding

