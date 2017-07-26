Woman To Watch: Keyatta Priester

Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF) – She’s someone who has devoted her adult life to making her community better. Keyetta Priester is the Community Development Manager at Aiken Electric Cooperative, Inc. While in the position she’s helped them team up with the United Way to raise more than $100,000 for local non-profits with their Run United half marathon in Aiken County. Outside of work you can find Keyatta and her Leadership Aiken class working with the non-profit “Nurture Homes” – an organization that helps build cottages for women in need.

“I just witnessed and watched my mother give so much of herself and I just try to mimic that. I have some big shoes to follow in following behind some of the things she’s done. So I just try and do the best that I can to make this world a little bit greater. I have a son and I want him to be able to do the same thing, which is why I drag him along with me to do a lot of the things that I do. He knows about charity at a very young age,” said Keyatta Priester, WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

Aiken Electric Co-op will be sponsoring the “Bustin’ Clays” event Saturday, July 29th to benefit the United Way of Edgefield County.

