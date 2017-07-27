65-year-old man sentenced 25 yrs. in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in South Carolina after a child used a tablet computer to record him sexually assaulting another child.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard says Jerry Heard pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before his trial started in Edgefield County.

Hubbard says the key evidence was audio of the attack on the 6-year-old child recorded by an 11-year-old using her tablet. He said Heard was a family acquaintance of both girls and was alone with them during the incident.

The prosecutor said in a statement the parents of the children listened to the recording and recognized Heard’s voice.

Hubbard says Heard was convicted in Alabama in 1990 of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)