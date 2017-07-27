Aiken man charged after standoff with deputies

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars following a stand-off with deputies Wednesday night.

33-year-old Jeremy Ryan Guidroz is charged with 1st Degree Domestic Violence and two counts of Kidnapping.

The incident occurred on the 3000 block of Old Powderhouse Road.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home for a well-being check at 9:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that it sounded like a disturbance was coming from the apartment.

A family member told deputies that Guidroz would not allow his spouse and infant child answer the door.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and negotiators then responded just before 2 a.m.

The SWAT Team made entry into the apartment where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The female victim was seen by the Aiken County Emergency Services on the scene and released with minor injuries.

The infant sustained no injuries.

