Charges not dropped or reduced for former SC Rep Corley, trial date set

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A trial date has been set for former SC Representative Chris Corley.

Corley is facing charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, after an incident at his home in December of 2016.

Corley’s wife had asked that his charges be dropped or reduced to 3rd degree Domestic Violence. She also asked that he receive pretrial intervention.

SC Attorney General’s Office will not be dropping or reducing Chris Corley’s charges due to the seriousness of domestic violence.

Corley’s trial is scheduled for August 7th in Aiken County.