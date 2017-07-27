Columbia County family salvaging belongings after major flooding

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Martinez family’s home is a total loss after rising water knocked it off its foundation Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but the Reese family can no longer stay in their house.

“I’m just glad my family is safe and I’m glad it happened while I was here. I’m glad it didn’t happen at night time while they were sleeping,” Randy Reese said.

The Reese family has lived in their home on Harden Court for 11 years.

It’s rained before, but never caused any flooding problems, until Wednesday.

“I put my daughter on my back because the water was up to here. I walked them out to the road. I got them safe. My wife had to swim,” Reese said.

He says the water rose so quickly, they had minutes to get out of the house.

The flowing water moved his shed and his cars.

The family is now salvaging what they can.

“We don’t have flood insurance and they already told us this morning that nothing in here is covered. Only things that are covered are our cars,” Reese said.

Reese, an Augusta firefighter, believes a storm water culvert behind his house is to blame.

“When it started filling up it couldn’t handle all the water. That goes under Washington Road. I don’t know if it’s due to construction on the other side or the subdivision they built on that side, but it just couldn’t handle the water,” Reese said.

A picture sent to NewsChannel 6 shows water running across Washington Road. The Kroger there also dealt with flooding.

Storm drains in the area run into Reed Creek.

“Why isn’t Reed Creek flowing? Was there so much water that it inundated the system? Or was there something that has changed in the storm drains, construction wise?” the Riverkeeper said.

The Riverkeeper says the growth in Columbia County is causing issues with storm water drainage.

Her organization is trying to figure out what caused Wednesday’s flooding event.

Meanwhile, the Reese family will have to tear down their home and rebuild, paying out of pocket.

“We are just going to keep our faith,” Reese said.

County officials have been out assessing the damage trying to figure out what caused the flooding.

The Reese family needs your help. They have a GoFundMe account set up for donations.