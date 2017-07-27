Commissioner talks James Brown display at airport

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) You could be seeing more James Brown when you touched down in Augusta.

Augusta Regional Airport has a small James Brown display in front lobby, directing passengers to the Museum of History,

But Augusta commissioners are pushing the idea of a larger permanent James Brown display in the main passenger area saying Augusta is the home of the Masters and the Godfather of Soul.

“I think we have more to offer than just that I don’t want the world to think we’re just we focus on one thing I think the music industry is know all over the world and golf is known all over the world I think that would be a perfect fit,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Augusta Regional officials say an airport committee is scheduled to discuss the James Brown display next month, no word on the exact or who would pay those costs.