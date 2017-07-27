EXCLUSIVE: Attorney representing Allendale County Board of Education waives fees

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Friday marks the deadline for arguments to be submitted in the Allendale County schools lawsuit.

The supreme court motion, comes weeks after the Allendale Board of Trustees filed a motion for a temporary injunction, to prevent the South Carolina Department of Education from taking over 3 failing schools.

The district is represented by attorney Carl Solomon.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the law firm agreed to waive fees, because of the districts financial situation.

