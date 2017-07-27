Historic Preservation Commission denies request to demolish Trinity AME Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Thursday night, the Historic Preservation Commission denied Atlanta Gas Light’s request to demolish the historic Trinity CME Church located on 8th Street in downtown Augusta.

The building is nearly 130 years old, and it has a problem: It’s sitting on contaminated soil. Atlanta Gas Light, which now owns the church and the surrounding land, has already removed tons of soil after it was contaminated by a nearby gas plant that shut down in the ’50s.

The congregation moved to a new location after receiving $3 million from the AGL in a lawsuit in the ’90s, but the pastor says original building is the church’s heart.

“That is a very sacred place,” said Pastor Herman “Skip” Mason.

Slaves and freemen gathered at the church’s site in the 19th century to worship. It also considered the birthplace of the Christian Methodist Episcopal denomination.

Thursday night, the Historic Preservation Commission heard a request from Atlanta Gas Light to tear the building down.

“We certainly want to be good environmental stewards of this community, and as such there is clean up that needs to take place,” said AGL spokesperson Mekka Pairsh.

The company is on a timeline to begin removing the soil the church sits on within the next few years, as per the EPA. Pairsh tells us the company appreciates the historic value of the site, and they’ve offered to donate $300,000 to assist in moving the church to another location on AGL’s property in the vicinity.

The Augusta Canal Authority has taken up the cause to save the building, raising $475,000. Combined with AGL’s donation, it’s just enough to move the building.

But in order to agree to moving the building, AGL made the canal authority pledge to find funding to also remodel the church and find an economically viable use for it.

The canal authority only has enough money to move it at this point.

It’s future over the long term may be uncertain, but for now, the historic Trinity AME Church will stand.