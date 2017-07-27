Jefferson Hospital trades Wellness Center for revenue boosting geriatric psych treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ga (WJBF) – Changes at one rural area hospital will expand services for some and transition them for others. Jefferson Hospital plans to expand its care while supporting the switch of one of its offerings to private practice. The Wellness Center offers free style exercising as well as programs suited for senior citizens inside Jefferson County’s hospital. That facility is closing, leaving some concerned. But its relocation and replacement is sure to shine an even bigger spotlight on the change.

Carl Smith drives 18 miles to the Jefferson Hospital not to treat his diabetes, but to workout with a friend.

“We just motivate each other so we meet down here,” he said.

Smith is one of many who takes advantage of the hospital’s Wellness Center, a place where you can hit the machines or take part in a program for senior citizens. But the spot where some work to get in shape will be leaving the hospital.

“A lot of the community members come here and socialize as well as work out and it’s a lot of older folks too,” Smith explained.

Rashad Fields manages the center. He told NewsChannel 6 it’s life changing for seniors.

“Some of them have come in here on crutches, walkers and after a couple of months in here and they’re walking just fine,” he said.

But the workouts will soon be transitioning to another facility. Lou Semrad said he will utilize the space to expand the hospital’s reach from one to 14 counties.

“We have the opportunity of converting it from a wellness center to an in-patient, acute, geriatric psych treatment facility [with] ten beds. We have the Certificate of Need from the Department of Community Health,” Semrad said.

Semrad added the rest of the hospital stays the same offering everything from an ER to pre-natal care. And the hospital is also on board to support Fields who plans to take the Wellness Center into private practice within Louisville city limits.

“It could be a Christmas president for the community,” he hinted.

Fields and another business partner are working to secure that new location. But the Wellness Center will live on. The hospital administrator says most of the equipment will go there. He’s going to give it to Fields for a good price.