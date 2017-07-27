Lewis Smith Writes Book on GA Rail Road Years 1833-1845

THOMSON, Ga.– Lewis Smith retired from his CPA practice in Thomson… and became the volunteer Director of the Thomson McDuffie Museum. He recently wrote the book, J. Edgar Thomson, the Georgia Rail Road Years 1833 -1845 to educate others about the outstanding individual and businessman John Edgar Thomson was.

The book begins with Thomson’s arrival in Augusta in 1833 as he took control of the newly formed Georgia Rail Road. Thomson was the chief operating officer, overseeing every aspect of the surveying and construction of the railroad from Augusta until it reached Terminus, soon to be named Atlanta, in 1845.

Smith explains, “Thomson’s best friend was Andrew Carnegie and he was surrounded by the greatest industrialists of his time. He knew everybody who was anybody… His innovations of management systems and railroad operations are still in place today.”

You can pick up a copy of J. Edgar Thomson, the Georgia Rail Road Years 1833 -1845 at the Thomson-McDuffie Museum, or just order on Amazon! All proceeds support the Thomson museum.

And if you are visiting the museum, look for the new Illumination of Jewish Life in the CSRA exhibit. Contributors include the Congregation Children of Israel, Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Chabad of Augusta and the Augusta Jewish Community Center.

The museum hours are Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 5:00pm. The exhibit runs through September 5th.