WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sherriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened in Warrenville, S.C.

They responded to Cathy drive in Warrenville around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s when they found a man shot in the leg in a nearby field.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be fine.

Since the investigation is still in the early stages, there’s now word on a suspect.