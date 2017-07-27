S.C. Attorney General wants the state supreme court to reconsider a ruling for same-sex couples

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Attorney General wants the state supreme court to reconsider a ruling that happened Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

The Supreme Court ruled that part of the state’s criminal domestic violence law is unconstitutional when it comes to same-sex couples.

The law defines household members as a spouse, former spouse, people with a child in common and men and women who have lived together.

It does not include unmarried same-sex couples.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.

