Storm damage across the CSRA and other areas along the southeast

CSRA (WJBF) – Across the river, in North Augusta, we saw storm damage due to torrential rain, thunder, and lighting.

At Riverview Park, there was one place hit by a giant uprooted tree, but thankfully there were no injuries reported.

Other parts of the CSRA also saw some damage from severe storms that happened Wednesday, and we know this not only because of Weather Team but because of the photos sent in by viewers.

Some sent in photos from Old Petersburg Road which saw high waters that almost completely submerged a car.

On the other hand, other areas of town were also very hard to drive through.

In some places, the water came up to the tires of many vehicles.

Though, the CSRA was not the only place that saw flooding.

In Vestavia Hills, Alabama there was flash flooding too.

Several cars were seen submerged in the water due to the storms, but no injuries were reported there.