Tax hike not recommended even with million dollar shortfall for Augusta

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Home property values in Augusta are rising up two percent, but overall the city’s tax digest is still shrinking. .

‘There was growth in real property what hurt us was the business property we had about six industries that took a heavy hit about 43 million dollars that really hurt,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, who chairs the Finance Committee.

The heavy hit to about half dozen industries in Augusta means the city can count on seeing fewer tax dollars coming into coffers this year.

“Put the numbers together that’s their job and the final impact to the county my understanding is about two hundred thousand dollars, says Chief Tax Appraiser Alveno Ross.

“Less,”

“Less,” he said.

So commissioners are looking at 200 thousand dollars less in tax income for this year.

But also there’s a more than 800 thousand dollar hole in the street light fund, together that’s more than a one million dollar shortfall.

But city leaders do no plan an increase in street light fees.

“Our best bet is to just go into our fund balance to make up what we don’t want to ask the rate payer in terms of street lights that still is my recommendation,” says City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

“I think we’re forced to have to do that we’re not going to burden the taxpayers with another fee right now,” says Commissioner Frantom.

“How about a property tax increase does that need to be on your radar at all”

“At this point that’s not as I’ve been thinking about accepting the roll back rate which is a very minuscule increase in taxes which is probably our best bet at this point I’m not it’s not serious enough that I would be recommending an increase for this year,” said Jackson.

A commission subcommittee will work on coming up with a plan to make sure street fees cover the costs of keeping the lights for next year, city leaders are expected to approve this year’s millage rate again with no tax hike next week.