Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected rapist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a suspected rapist.

The investigation began on Fariview Ave. in North Augusta on June 8.

That’s when deputies responded to a local medical facility, where a female victim said she was held against her will, driven to an unknown location, and sexually assaulted.

23-year-old Christopher Brian Harmon is accused. Warrants are out for his arrest on charges of rape, kidnapping, and carjacking.

He’s described as being 6’2″, 160 lbs.

We asked neighbors who live in the area where the investigation began if they’d seen him.

None of the people we spoke with said they’d seen him. One couple tells us the area had some problems with crime a few years ago, but it’s been cleaned up since then.

“They used to have some gangs around here,” said resident Dale Duncan.

They say someone shot a bb gun through their window about three years ago.

“It hit me on the temple,” Daniel Duncan said.

They also mentioned several burglaries, but they say for the last three years, it’s been pretty quiet.

However, Harmon may have struck beyond the attack on Fairview Ave. He is now a possible suspect in other aggravated assaults.

Authorities say Harmon is known to hang around North Augusta and should be considered dangerous.