Aiken suspect wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

23-year-old Christopher Brian Harmon is wanted for 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Carjacking and Kidnapping.

The investigation began on the 800 block of Fairview Avenue in North Augusta.

On June 8th, Deputies responded to a local medical facility to speak with a woman that said she had been held against her will, driven to an unknown location and sexually assaulted.

Harmon has also been identified as a suspect in other aggravated assaults within the area.

He’s known to frequent the North Augusta area.

His last known address is 220 Bryant Avenue.

Harmon is considered dangerous.

If you have any information on him, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC