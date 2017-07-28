Allendale failing schools lawsuit dismissed

By Published:

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Board of Education lawsuit against the State running 3 failing schools has been dismissed.

The BOE and the Department of Education have agreed to work together to improve the district’s academic, financial and accreditation standings.

With the help of State Schools Superintendent Molly Spearman and newly appointed District superintendent, Doctor Walter Tobin, the county will undergo rigorous instruction, up the expectations in the classroom and improve student achievement.

