Columbia County homeowners will soon notice a change in their property taxes

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)– Columbia County property owners will be paying lower property taxes this year. It’s one of the only local counties rolling back its millage rate– The big question: Where will the money go that is earned from the rollback?

Columbia County is growing fast, so naturally, property value is on the rise. In an effort to help out tax payers, the county has decided to decrease the millage rate.

All of this will leave the county with a surplus. And although it’s not set in stone, the county administrator has an idea of where that money will go.

“We want to be able to deliver the safest, best service to the community, and we do a great job, but staffing is always an issue,” Chief Jeremy Wallen, of Columbia County, said.

Columbia County is dropping the millage rate from 6.35 mils to 6.19 mils.That means if you own a $100,000 piece of property, the portion of your property taxes that go to the county is going to drop from $252 to about $248.

And because of an influx of new homes being built and assessed values of homes increasing, even with that millage rate drop, the county is expecting to bring in an extra $1.3 Million dollars.Columbia County Administrator Scott Johnson said it’s up to the county commission where that extra money is going to go

“There’s several things that could be done. It could be used for debt services, another fund, it could actually be given back to the citizens. The commission will be voting this year to roll the millage rate back to the rollback rate for maintencance and operation for general fund, and then potentially using some of that left over millage for the fire department,” Scott Johnson, Columbia County Administrator, said.

He said if commission votes to give the money back to the tax payer, it would be just a couple of dollars off your tax bill each month.

“It really adds up when you talk about putting it in fire services, and our citizens have been very vocal about being safe in Columbia County,” Johnson added.

Chief Wallen said increasing staff in Columbia County fire departments is not a “want”, it’s a necessity.

“In order to maintain staffing levels while honoring commitments to paid time off, call ins, to meet the numbers we’re trying to get to to safely operate scenes, we need that to be more dense. I think this community deserves that, and we’re ready to do it,” Cjief Wallen said.

Columbia County commission will vote Tuesday on the millage rate and where the extra funds will go. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.