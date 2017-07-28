Iconic Funsville plane touches down

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s the road to nowhere now but there use to be more than just a lot of fun here, Funsville it was the only way to fly.

“Yep the airplane you use to see on the highway absolutely,” said Michelle Myers.

“No airplane and no Adventure Crossing,” said Charles Lancaster.

So the airplane is no longer soaring about I-20 but what goes up must come down it took off but did it land.

“Where did it go is that what you’re asking me where did it go do you know?” asked Charles.

“Here,” said Robert Williams.

And here is Burke County.

“My first thought was did it get lost,” said Robert.

Not lost it landed at the Taylor Brothers Express store off Highway 25 in Burke County.

“I paid a lot of money for it but I ain’t going to tell you what I paid but we’re going to enjoy it,” said Freddie Taylor.

Freddie Taylor says once the old plane is all fixed up it’s going back up in the air outside the store.

“We’re going to put lights on it and it’s going to be pretty we’re going to put it on this pole and it’s going to be awesome,” said Freddie.

Awesome for sure but also awesomely strange for the neighbors

“It’s out of place a little bit you know but it’s not that farfetched,” said Bob Bates who lives nearby.

“Just another day in Burke County.”

“Basically,” laughed Bob.

So where your traveling these parts don’t forget to look out for the plane, it’s perfectly normal.

Out there somewhere in Burke County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.