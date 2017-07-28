Local, state missionaries of Episcopal church hand make clothes for African children in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Giving turned global for a group of local church missionaries who had a heart to help children. Those youngsters lost everything during a recent flood.

During times of need in America we have several resources that can help put life back together. But internationally, that’s not always the case. NewsChannel 6 witnessed how a simple resource such as pillow cases can go a long way for people in need.

Dr. Elizabeth Gianous, Bethel AME Church Women’s Missionary Society President said giving comes from the bible.

“We are to give and that’s the process of being Christian,” she said referencing John 3:16

It was all cheers of pride for women missionaries across the state of Georgia.

Rosemarie Rhodes-Miller, Episcopal President for the 6th District Women’s Missionary Society agreed that giving is what the women love doing.

“The African Methodist Episcopal Church is all over the world. And because it’s all over the world we are committed to helping our members where ever they are,” she said.

One-by-one members representing Episcopal conferences across the state announce their contribution to a global mission; hand-made clothes for children in Africa. All of them hand-made with love for a desperate international need.

20th Episcopal District Supervisor Rev. Carolyn Brailsford spoke with NewsChannel 6 about the mission gifts. She said she has been to the countries receiving the clothes.

“We have summer, spring, winter and fall. But they have rainy and dry. Rainy season means there is an abundance of rain and therefore flooding is typical. In April of this year, there was flooding in both Zimbabwe and North Malawi,” she told us.

Those African children can expect a big surprise in the mail. The missionaries made nearly 4,000 clothes from pillow cases.

Gianous said, “We have dresses, but we also have outfits for young boys. And we have dolls that we made for them.”

Generously made and warmly received. The new threads will go a long way for Africans who lost everything.

“Most needed because you have so many people who lost everything in Malawi, so many who lost everything in Zimbabwe. These dresses are very significant,” Rev. Brailsford said.

The week long conference was hosted by Bethel AME Church in Augusta. The boxes will be mailed to Africa Friday.