Man wanted for using counterfeit bills in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit bills at local businesses.

The man pictured has used a counterfeit $100 bill and 3 counterfeit $50 bills at Circle K’s on Woodbridge Road and Baston Road.

He’s been seen driving a late 90’s Honda Accord.

Counterfeit $100 bills with the same serial number have been passed at New Moon Cafe in Aiken and Fresh Market on Washington Road in Augusta.

Counterfeit $50 bills with the same serial numbers have been passed at Walgreens on Tobacco Road, Walgreens on Wrightsboro Road and Dicks Sporting Goods at the Augusta Mall.

If you have any information, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800