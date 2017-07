South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Clearwater, South Carolina where a car crashed into a home.

It happened after 3 p.m. Saturday at a house near the intersection of Cherokee and Apache Drives.

One man has been taken into custody and there are injuries reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

