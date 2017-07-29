Columbia County deputy put on administrative leave after DUI arrest

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Early Saturday morning, Andrew Thomas was stopped by Richmond County deputies at the intersection of 15th Street and Broad Street.

Thomas was arrested for a D.U.I and taken to the Richmond County jail.

Major Steven Morris says Thomas registered a .138 alcohol level.

Thomas was placed on administrative leave.

