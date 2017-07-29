Local award-winning writer, actor and director shares latest web series ‘Bondage’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From hot and steamy scenes, to heartbreaking moments, Victory Productions keeps you on the edge of your seat and wanting more.

On Saturday, award-winning writer, director and actor, Karlton Clay stopped by the NewsChannel 6.

Along, with a special guest from his hot new web series Bondage, Nelson Davis.

“What can fans expect on the Lyon’s Den and Bondage?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well the Lyon’s Den, we are going into our 8th season. We’ve done a total of 80 episodes, up to this. So basically you’ll see how we end it. There’s a lot of drama happening on the Lyon’s Den so you guys will definitely want to stay tuned,” said Clay.

“Bondage, I’m really excited about this project. I’m a big fan of Karlton and Victory Productions, so to be in this wonderful project is really exciting,” Davis said.

To watch the Lyon’s Den, Bondage and all other Victory Production shows, click here.