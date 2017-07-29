Tree conservation efforts underway in Aiken

Related Coverage Aiken hires Bartlett Tree Service for greenery conservation efforts

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Efforts to preserve Aiken’s urban forest are kicking off next week.

Through a generous donation, from the Aiken Land Conservancy, the city hired former Augusta National tree experts to survey 14,000 trees and create a long-term maintenance plan.

On Friday, city leaders announced Bartlett Tree Experts will begin the 12 week process on Monday.

“This has been a tree city since 1985 and we want it to be a tree city all the way to 2085 and beyond. Not only do we want to protect and preserve what we’ve got. We want to be able to add to and leave that magical legacy for our children, and their children,” said District 6 City Councilman Philip Merry.

In 2015, the great big oak tree on Marion Street was uprooted.

Kara Cassamasina salvaged cuttings from the fallen tree, which the city has promised will be planted on York Street.