WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Three people are recovering after a shooting in Warren County, Georgia.

It happened early Saturday morning on Otis Jones Road in Warrenton.

Three people were shot and taken to the hospital.

One has been released, but the other two are still recovering.

They’re expected to be okay.

We don’t know the details about the shooting at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The GBI is helping out the sheriff’s office in this case.