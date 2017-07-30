8-year-old boy saves baby sister from house fire, calls 911

MILAN, N.H. (CNN) – An 8-year-old in New Hampshire is being called a hero, after his family’s home caught fire.

Harrison Holt now an honorary member of the Milan-Dummer Fire Department.

On Sunday, Harrison was home with his dad John and siblings Patrick and Marie.

John just finished cutting the grass and put his lawnmower back in the home’s attached barn.

“I came inside and about 20 minutes later, I was in the living room and smelled smoke,” said John Holt.

John saw flames in the barn and grabbed a fire extinguisher.

“By the time I got down there, it was fairly out of control already.” The father said.

John passed the phone off to Harrison and told him to call for help.

Harrison did just that and more.

“We both ran up and he dialed, and I took the phone and carried my baby sister out.” The 8-year-old said.

As the fire spread to the home, Harrison carried his sister to an oak tree in the front yard where their other brother was waiting for them.

The tree was a designated meeting spot in the family’s fire safety plan, one they just practiced a few weeks ago.

“Harry has her in one arm, like this, and the phone in the other, just chatting to 911, haha!” John said.

Fire Chief Bud Chapman says this is a prime example of how important it is to teach children about fire safety.

“Exit drills in the home, use smoke detectors, practice it, make sure the children are familiar with it,” Chapman said.