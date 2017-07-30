Evans sophomore to compete in AAU Junior Olympic Games for second consecutive year

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Evans High School’s Tyson Riley began track and field at a young age, following in his mother and grandfather’s footsteps. His mother, Andrea Riley, continues to be with him every step of the way as the assistant track coach at Evans.

Through a connection of hers, Ms. Riley helped get her son in touch with a AAU track team out of Maryland and now he’s set to compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games for the second year in a row.

“Well my mom — she’s one of the coaches, so she knows one of the coaches that’s part of the team now,” Tyson Riley said.

Riley is just a sophomore but has big plans for next weekend’s competition at Eastern Michigan’s campus.

“I would like to PR (personal record), and I’d also like to bring home a medal. Just thank everybody who helped me get to where I am now to the Junior Olympics.”

The competition runs August 4-5. Riley will compete in the 4×100 meter relay.