AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jam Cutz “back-to-school bash” is happening in Augusta this week.

It kicks off Mon., July 31, at May Park.

Organizers are encouraging parents to stock-up on more than just school supplies.

They advise moms and dads to get medical check-ups and shots for their kids.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.